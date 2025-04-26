Celebrate Asian/Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander ...
April 23, 2025
Gonzaga University News Service
Join us this May as Gonzaga recognizes and celebrates the generations of Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander individuals who have shaped America’s past and continue to influence its future. Gonzaga is co-sponsoring a series of events celebrating Asian American Heritage Month, including visiting authors, art shows and film screenings, all built around the theme of “Echoes: Letters for New Tomorrows.”
Explore the stories, achievements, and ongoing impact of AANHPI communities through these organizations and their upcoming events:
• Asians for Collective Liberation in Spokane
• Pacific Islanders Spokane
• Asian and Pacific Islander Coalition of Washington
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.