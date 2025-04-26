Celebrate Asian/Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander ...

Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month is celebrated every May as a time to honor the rich histories, diverse cultures, and remarkable contributions of AANHPI communities across the United States.

Join us this May as Gonzaga recognizes and celebrates the generations of Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander individuals who have shaped America’s past and continue to influence its future. Gonzaga is co-sponsoring a series of events celebrating Asian American Heritage Month, including visiting authors, art shows and film screenings, all built around the theme of “Echoes: Letters for New Tomorrows.”

Explore the stories, achievements, and ongoing impact of AANHPI communities through these organizations and their upcoming events:

• AANHPI Spokane

• Asians for Collective Liberation in Spokane



• Pacific Islanders Spokane

• Asian and Pacific Islander Coalition of Washington

• Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington