Gonzaga Announces Details for 132nd Commencement Ceremonies May 10-11

The class of 2025, their families and guests will celebrate Gonzaga University’s 132nd Commencement this Mother’s Day weekend, with more than 2,000 students donning caps and gowns for this momentous celebration.

A total of 1,439 undergraduates, 646 graduate and doctoral students and 199 law students are anticipated to receive their degrees in 2025 and be honored at the three Commencement ceremonies. All three ceremonies require tickets to attend.

Here are the details for the class of 2025 Commencement events:



Saturday, May 10

Sen. Tim Kaine’s public-service career started shortly after his college graduation, when he ran a technical school founded by Jesuit missionaries in Honduras, training teenagers in trades like carpentry and welding to help lift up themselves and their communities. In the years since, Kaine’s path in elected office saw him rise from the city council and mayor’s office of Richmond, Virginia, to eventually become the state’s governor and, in 2012, a U.S. senator. He serves on the Armed Services, Budget, Foreign Relations, and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committees. Kaine will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree and be the ceremony’s guest speaker. Washington State Supreme Court Justice Debra Stephens (’87, ’93 J.D.) will be honored as this year’s Law Medal Recipient, and Mia Irvin (’25 J.D.) will be the student speaker.

Graduate School, noon, McCarthey Athletic Center. Dr. Cornelia E. Davis (’67), better known simply as “Dr. Connie,” is an award-winning epidemiologist, author, global health leader and proud alum of Gonzaga University. One of the first two African-American women admitted to the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, Davis has dedicated her life to international public health, working in 34 countries across Africa and Asia and playing a pivotal role in eradicating smallpox in India with the World Health Organization. She’s advised the president of Senegal and His Holiness the Dalai Lama on health issues in their communities, and led efforts to combat childhood diseases, malaria, hemorrhagic fever, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS with organizations including the WHO, UNICEF and USAID. Davis will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and serve as the ceremony’s guest speaker. The student speaker will be Meaghan Kathleen Mugleston (’25, DNP).

Commencement Mass, 2:45 p.m., St. Aloysius Church. Jesuit and guest concelebrants.

Sunday, May 11

. Linda LeMura, Ph.D., is a leader in Catholic and Jesuit higher education, a tireless advocate for access to education for disadvantaged and marginalized students and communities, and an incredible success story as a first-generation college student who went on to become the first female layperson in the world elected president of a Jesuit college or university. She’s served in that role at Le Moyne College since 2014, and the school has undergone significant growth under her leadership, achieving its largest class and completing its largest-ever capital campaign. LeMura is a founding delegate of the International Association of Jesuit Universities, and been an important contributor and leader to organizations including the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Assocation of Catholic Colleges and Universities. LeMura will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, and will be the ceremony’s guest speaker. Kylie Mukai (’25, Secondary Education and Teaching, English) will be the student speaker.

The Undergraduate Commencement will also include several award presentations. The President’s Award of Distinction will be given to Julia Bjordahl (director of operations, Office of the President) and Suzanne Ostersmith (associate professor, Theatre and Dance) Sara Gonzalez Millan (’25, Business Administration) will be honored with the Senior Award, and Suyash Kushwaha (’25, Computer Science) will be honored with the Garrigan Award.

