Take hunter education now, and hunt turkeys this spring

Now about those turkeys

Hunter education is a critical and important step in becoming a hunter, but the ultimate goal is to go hunting, which brings us back to turkeys.

Turkeys are a great opportunity for a first hunt for several reasons.

First, they’re available in most areas of the state, and all you need to hunt them is a hunting license, turkey tag, shotgun, some camo (or a blind) and a few calls.

Turkeys hunting is obviously bird hunting, but it shares a lot of aspects with deer and elk hunting. You’re scouting, spotting, and after you locate them, trying to call them within gun or bow range. It gives you the opportunity to get outside during a great time of year when wildlife is coming alive and tom turkeys start gobbling as the spring mating season gets underway.

It’s vocal and exciting, and the general turkey hunting season is typically more than a month. To see season dates, go to the Upland, Furbearer and Turkey Season and Rules booklet.

Be ready for fall hunts

Yeah, we know people are busy, and it’s easy to put things off until the last minute. We do it too.

But taking hunter education in the spring not only gets that out of the way, it gives you the opportunity to get outdoors and practice some of the things you learned, and that will make you even more prepared for the fall.