Howell Management Services (HMS): Expanding Global Education Opportunities for International Students

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howell Management Services (HMS) continues to redefine global education by connecting international students with top-tier universities that offer career-focused academic programs. Through exclusive partnerships, HMS facilitates access to high-quality education and hands-on professional experience, helping students thrive in today’s competitive job market.Howell Management ServicesFounded on the belief that education transforms lives, HMS operates with a mission to Inform, Influence, and Inspire. Inform: Through global communication channels and strategic outreach, HMS introduces students worldwide to transformative academic opportunities. Influence: HMS collaborates with academic institutions to develop innovative programs that enhance student success, diversify student populations, and create sustainable revenue streams. Inspire: By promoting career-integrated education, HMS empowers students to improve their lives and communities through high-demand accredited academic programs Understanding Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Its ImpactWhat is CPT?Curricular Practical Training (CPT) is a U.S. work authorization program for F-1 international students, allowing them to participate in paid internships or employment directly related to their studies. CPT provides valuable hands-on experience, strengthening students’ academic and professional development.What is Integral CPT?Integral CPT programs are structured to integrate work experience with academic learning from the start of a student’s program. These programs are particularly attractive to international students seeking to build their careers while completing their education.Rising Demand for Integral CPT ProgramsIn an increasingly competitive job market, employers value graduates who possess both theoretical knowledge and real-world skills. HMS’s partner universities recognize this need and are pioneering integral CPT programs that provide students with:-Practical skills that complement academic learning.-Professional experience to enhance employability.-Networking opportunities with industry professionals.Benefits of Integral CPT Programs-Immediate Career Experience – Students gain hands-on industry experience from day one.-Enhanced Employability – Combining work and study gives students a competitive edge.-Financial Flexibility – Paid work opportunities help offset educational expenses.-Stronger Job Prospects – Graduates enter the workforce with proven experience and industry connections.-Professional Networking – Students build relationships with future employers.Exclusive HMS University PartnershipsHMS partners with prestigious universities committed to providing international students with experiential learning opportunities with CPT from day 1 . Current partner institutions include:-Texas Wesleyan University-National Louis University-Ottawa University-Humphreys University-Harrisburg UniversityThese institutions are recognized for their academic excellence and commitment to integrating practical training opportunities into their curriculum.Empowering Students to Take the Next StepHMS is dedicated to helping international students achieve academic and career success. By connecting students with innovative academic programs, HMS ensures that they graduate with both the knowledge and experience needed to excel in today’s global workforce.Visit https://www.howellmgmt.com/ to learn more about how HMS is leading the way in global education and how international students can unlock their potential through these career-integrated programs.For Media Inquiries:

