PLUMB-RITE PLUMBING EARNS 2025 FVCC BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY AWARD FOR GROUNDBREAKING APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While artificial intelligence continues to automate routine tasks across many industries, one Montana-based company is proving that some skills can never be replaced by machines. Plumb-Rite Plumbing has been honored with the 2025 FVCC Business and Industry Award for pioneering an innovative plumbing apprenticeship program at Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC), the first of its kind in the region.This hands-on, human-centered training model emphasizes complex problem-solving and the nuanced service skills that remain beyond AI’s reach.“Plumbing combines technical expertise with critical thinking and personalized service—elements that technology alone can’t replicate.”— Emily Larsen, Team Manager at Plumb-Rite PlumbingLaunched in partnership with FVCC, Plumb-Rite’s apprenticeship program offers a dual-learning approach where students earn wages while mastering real-world plumbing scenarios. Under the guidance of veteran Plumb-Rite professionals, apprentices gain immediate, tangible experience, supplementing their on-campus coursework with invaluable fieldwork.“By combining academic instruction from master plumber Dave Micone with on-the-job training, we are partnering to prepare students for long-term success in a field that will always require human expertise.”— Lisa M. Blank, Ph.D., Executive Director, Workforce Development at FVCCSome Top Line Items:• Filling a Critical Gap: As AI automates routine tasks, industries like plumbing still demand human ingenuity, adaptability, and a hands-on approach.Forward-Thinking Workforce Development: The program demonstrates how community colleges and local businesses can collaborate to future-proof the skilled trades.• Award-Winning Innovation: Recognition by FVCC underscores Plumb-Rite’s leadership in shaping the next generation of plumbers, ensuring the Flathead Valley remains competitive and well-served.• Programs like these are important and necessary: “The United States is expected to face a shortage of over 550,000 plumbers by 2027. This deficit is anticipated to drive up costs for consumers and hinder business expansions that rely on plumbing infrastructure.” ​ https://onekeyresources.milwaukeetool.com/en/plumber-shortage About Plumb-Rite Plumbing:Serving the Flathead Valley and beyond since 2003, Plumb-Rite Plumbing is dedicated to providing high-quality plumbing services with integrity and professionalism. From plumbing repairs to water heater installations, drain cleaning, and sewer line services, the team is committed to delivering reliable solutions and supporting the local community through service and education. Get to know Plumb-Rite Plumbing at https://plumbritemt.com/ and discover their newly released exclusive Done Right! Club Membership For media inquiries, please contact:Silvana MassoloRevolve Groupsilvana@revolvegrp.com786-346-7755Plumb-Rite Plumbing’s Marketing Agency# # #Editor’s Note: High-resolution images and interviews with Plumb-Rite Plumbing are available upon request.

