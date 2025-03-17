CBO to Release Long-Term Budget Projections

The Congressional Budget Office will publish The Long-Term Budget Outlook: 2025 to 2055 on Thursday, March 27, at 2 p.m. EDT.

The report is the latest in an annual series presenting CBO’s projections of what the federal budget and the economy would look like over the next 30 years if current laws generally remained unchanged.

The long-term budget projections in the report are based on the demographic, economic, and 10-year budget projections that CBO published in January 2025. The demographic projections reflect information, laws, and policies as of November 15, 2024, when those projections were completed. The economic projections reflect those demographic projections as well as laws, policies, economic developments, and preliminary budget projections as of December 4, 2024. The published 10-year budget projections, which build on those demographic and economic projections, include the effects of legislation enacted as of January 6, 2025.

The projections do not reflect the effects of administrative actions taken or judicial decisions made after those respective dates, including actions and decisions affecting immigration, tariffs, and other policy areas.

