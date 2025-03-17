Xraised Interviews Dustin Howes on Revolutionizing Affiliate Recruitment with Affistash

GREATER SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised, the premier online show exploring industry evolution through the insights of innovators and pioneers, recently hosted an exclusive interview with Dustin Howes, co-founder of Affistash and Director of Partnerships and Affiliate at Inflektion. With over 15 years of experience in affiliate marketing, Dustin shared valuable insights on how Affistash is transforming the way affiliate programs identify and connect with high-potential content partners.

Affiliate marketing has long faced challenges in efficiently recruiting quality partners. During the interview, Dustin Howes introduced Affistash, a cutting-edge affiliate recruitment supertool designed to help affiliate managers streamline their search for top-tier partners. He explained how the platform leverages data-driven insights and automation to make the recruitment process more effective, scalable, and profitable.

“We built Affistash to fill a crucial gap in the industry. Many affiliate managers struggle to find quality partners efficiently, and our tool eliminates that pain point by providing them with targeted, high-quality leads,” said Dustin Howes during the discussion.

How Affistash is Transforming Affiliate Recruitment

Affiliate recruitment remains one of the most pressing challenges for brands, often requiring significant time and resources. Affistash simplifies this process by offering a data-driven and automated solution that helps companies identify high-value content partners more efficiently. By streamlining recruitment efforts, businesses can improve efficiency and increase profitability within their affiliate programs. Several customers have reported substantial improvements in their ability to attract and manage high-quality partners, ultimately leading to stronger, more profitable collaborations. Additionally, Dustin highlighted the importance of user feedback in shaping the evolution of Affistash. The platform continually adapts to meet the needs of its users, ensuring that it remains a cutting-edge tool in affiliate marketing.

Watch the Full Interview

For those looking to enhance their affiliate recruitment strategies, Dustin Howes’ insights offer valuable industry expertise and guidance. Watch the full episode of Xraised featuring Dustin Howes here:

🔗 Revolutionizing Affiliate Recruitment: How Affistash Connects Brands with Top Content Partners: https://xraised.com/videos/revolutionizing-affiliate-recruitment-how-affistash-connects-brands-with-top-content-partners/

Explore more industry-shaping conversations on Xraised:

🔗 Xraised Official Website: https://xraised.com/

For additional insights and expert resources on performance marketing, visit:

🔗 Dustin Howes: http://dustinhowes.com/

Gianmarco Giordaniello
Xraised
Xraised provides viewers with valuable insights into the latest trends and triumphs of entrepreneurship, as well as giving a voice to founders driving innovation across the globe. All our interviews will be uploaded to our website as video content and to Spotify and Amazon Music as podcasts!

