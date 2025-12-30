Xraised Interview with Professor Ghanim Kashwani: A Vision for the Future of Research and Innovation in the UAE

Exploring the Society of Scholars and Its Impact on Research and Academic Development

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised recently had the pleasure of speaking with Professor Ghanim Kashwani, PhD, CEng FICE, a distinguished professor of civil engineering with over 15 years of experience in research, teaching, and consulting. Ghanim is a fellow chartered civil engineer with the Institution of Civil Engineers in the UK. His extensive background and commitment to advancing academic and research excellence have made him a prominent figure in the UAE’s academic community.

During the interview, Ghanim shared insights into the Society of Scholars in the UAE, an organization that plays a pivotal role in strengthening the country's research and academic ecosystem. Below are some key highlights from the conversation, offering a deeper understanding of the Society’s mission and vision.



The Society of Scholars in the UAE: Vision and Motivation

The Society of Scholars in the UAE was founded with the primary aim of creating a supportive network for researchers, scholars, and academics in the region. Ghanim explained that the motivation behind its establishment was to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application, fostering an environment conducive to innovative research.

By providing a platform for collaboration and growth, the Society seeks to support the UAE’s long-term research and innovation goals, in line with the country’s vision for progress and development.



Main Objectives and Roles of the Society

One of the core functions of the Society of Scholars is to provide mentorship and guidance to researchers, particularly early-career scholars. Ghanim emphasized that the Society offers various resources, including networking opportunities, research funding, and professional development programs. These efforts aim to nurture talent, enhance research quality, and encourage collaboration between academic institutions and industry leaders.

Through its initiatives, the Society contributes significantly to improving the research ecosystem at the national level, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of global innovation.



Strengthening the Research and Academic Ecosystem in the UAE

The Society of Scholars plays a vital role in strengthening the academic landscape of the UAE by fostering partnerships between universities, research institutions, and governmental bodies. Ghanim highlighted that these collaborations are essential for creating a cohesive, productive research environment where both scholars and researchers can thrive.

The Society also focuses on aligning its initiatives with the UAE’s strategic goals, ensuring that academic research aligns with the country’s economic, social, and technological objectives.



Membership Benefits for Scholars and Early-Career Researchers

Professor Ghanim spoke about the value that membership in the Society of Scholars provides to its members. For scholars, particularly those in the early stages of their careers, the Society offers invaluable networking opportunities with leading professionals in academia and industry. Additionally, members gain access to exclusive research funding, career development workshops, and collaborative projects that significantly enhance their research capabilities.



A Vision for the Future: Aligning with the UAE’s Innovation Strategies

Looking ahead, Ghanim shared his vision for the future of the Society of Scholars. He emphasized that the Society is committed to continuing its work in support of the UAE’s research and innovation strategies. As part of this vision, the Society aims to foster more international collaborations and ensure that UAE scholars and researchers are equipped with the tools and resources they need to excel globally.

The Society’s vision is aligned with the UAE’s ambitious plans for technological advancement, sustainability, and global leadership in research and innovation.



Shaping the Future of Research in the UAE

Professor Ghanim Kashwani’s insights into the Society of Scholars offer a glimpse into the future of research and academic excellence in the UAE. With its strong commitment to supporting scholars and researchers, the Society plays a crucial role in advancing the UAE’s research and innovation landscape. By empowering the next generation of scholars, the Society is helping shape a future where the UAE continues to be a leader in global research.

To learn more about Ghanim Kashwani and the Society of Scholars, visit Xraised for the full interview and more insights on how the UAE is driving forward its research and innovation goals.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.