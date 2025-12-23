Crowd2Fund Partners with Evertreen to Support Global Reforestation and Sustainable Growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowd2Fund, a leading FinTech investment platform connecting investors with UK small businesses, has partnered with Evertreen to support global reforestation and environmental restoration. Through this collaboration, Crowd2Fund translates its commitment to responsible growth into tangible action for the planet.



Investing in a Greener Future

Since 2014, Crowd2Fund has helped individuals to support economic growth and social progress by enabling them to invest in UK businesses. Now, by joining forces with Evertreen, the platform extends its impact beyond finance — contributing to reforestation projects that restore ecosystems, capture CO₂, and promote long-term environmental resilience.



Transparency Meets Environmental Action

Thanks to Evertreen’s geo-tracking technology, every tree planted by Crowd2Fund is fully traceable. Investors, partners, and supporters can follow the growth of the Crowd2Fund forest in real time, reinforcing a shared commitment to accountability and measurable sustainability.



A Shared Vision for Responsible Impact

“Over the past ten years, Crowd2Fund has supported hundreds of small businesses to raise more than £50 million in funding.” says Toby Woottton, Crowd2Fund CEO. “As well as helping small businesses to ‘get growing’ we are really excited to partner with Evertreen, and to ‘get growing’ in another way. As a business we want to step up and align our mission with environmental action to contribute to a healthier planet. We pledge to plant a tree for every loan which we believe will make a real difference. We can’t wait to see the Crowd2Fund Forest flourish and love the Tech solution that Evertreen has built to support this.”

Evertreen is proud to collaborate with Crowd2Fund, celebrating a partnership that brings together innovation, responsibility, and environmental stewardship to build a more sustainable future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.