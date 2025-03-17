Memphis License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY — Through a competitive bid process, the Missouri Department of Revenue has awarded a new management contract for the License Office in Memphis, Missouri to Taylar Townsend.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but directed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. The Memphis office closed unexpectedly on January 21, due to the previous contractors untimely passing.

“In these situations, it is the Department of Revenue’s responsibility to get the office back up and running,” said Revenue Director Trish Vincent. “We want to make sure those Missourians who rely on the Memphis Office for their licensing needs have an open office and we will work as quickly as possible to make that happen.”

The current location (388 S. Clay Street, Suite B, Memphis, Mo., 63555) will reopen on February 20, 2025 with the following hours of operation:

• Monday through Thursday – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

• Friday – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov) .



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

