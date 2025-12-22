Hermitage License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Hermitage License Office. The contract has been awarded to Hickory County License Bureau, Inc.

Following its closure on November 21, 2025, the license office, located at 23183 Oakwood Circle, will resume operations on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The operating hours will be from Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 4 PM. Phone: (417) 745-6409.

While the office is closed for transition, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Camdenton License Office – 1161 North Business Route

Osceola License Office – 210 Olive Street

Warsaw License Office – 237 West Main Street

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

###