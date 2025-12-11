Kansas City License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Kansas City License Office. The contract has been awarded to Paul J Wrabec Co., Inc.

The license office, located at 1161 Emanual Cleaver Boulevard, Kansas City, MO, will close at the end of business on Tuesday, December 16, and reopen on Friday, December 19, at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Phone: (816) 897-5950.

While the office is closed for transition, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• Grandview License Office – 1102 Main Street

• Lee’s Summit License Office – 314 Southwest Blue Parkway

• North Kansas City License Office – 2421 Burlington Drive, Suite B

• Raytown License Office – 6138 Raytown Trafficway

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

