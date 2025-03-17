AZDPS Launches New Social Media Accounts for Highway Patrol Division

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is excited to announce the launch of dedicated social media accounts for the Highway Patrol Division on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook. These new platforms, in addition to the department’s existing accounts, will serve as vital tools to provide real-time traffic updates, safety information, and insight into the division’s mission of protecting Arizona.

The Highway Patrol Division focuses on the enforcement of impaired drivers, restraint usage, collision-causing hazardous violations, commercial vehicles, criminal interdiction, and actively managing traffic incidents. By expanding its digital presence, the division aims to enhance communication with the public, increase awareness of highway safety initiatives, and foster engagement with communities statewide.

"Our state troopers are committed to our mission of protecting life and property and work hard to serve the people of Arizona,” said Lieutenant Colonel Daven Byrd of the Highway Patrol Division. “These new social media channels will allow us to inform and connect with the public in a more timely and meaningful way. From critical traffic alerts, to highlighting our traffic and criminal enforcement, we are excited to share a behind-the-scenes look at our operations and service to our communities.”

Followers can expect updates on road closures, major collision incidents, targeted enforcement efforts, and trooper spotlights. Additionally, the accounts will be used to promote statewide safety campaigns and share important public service announcements.

Arizonans are encouraged to follow and engage with the Highway Patrol Division on:

For more information on the AZDPS and its divisions, please visit www.azdps.gov.