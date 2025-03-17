Hicham Aboutaam Brings Phoenix to Arizona at Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week

Kalyx Krater Phoenix Ancient Art Hicham Aboutaam

Stand D7, March 20-23, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Ancient Art is set to make history at the inaugural Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week, bringing an exceptional selection of ancient masterpieces to WestWorld of Scottsdale from March 20-23, 2025. As Arizona's art scene continues to flourish, this sophisticated fair seamlessly blends contemporary lifestyles with timeless artistry.At Booth D7, Phoenix Ancient Art presents a thoughtfully curated display of antiquities, where architecture, design, and history merge. Among the highlights is a magnificent Greek Kalyx Krater from 350 B.C., depicting Dionysus, the god of wine, alongside his maenads. This exceptional wine vessel, which was once owned by renowned architect Victor Proetz, exemplifies the intersection of classical and modern aesthetics. Proetz, famed for his work as the director of interior decorating at Lord & Taylor in the 1940s and his designs of the Brooklyn Museum’s 19th century period room and the porcelain gallery at the Saint Louis Museum, had an eye for everlasting beauty—an appreciation that continues through this extraordinary exhibition.Also on display will be a 4,500-year-old Cycladic marble idol, an abstract sculpture with a sleek, elongated form that resonates with modern sensibilities. Similar pieces have been treasured by icons of 20th-century art like Henry Moore and Pablo Picasso. This particular idol, once in the collection of a distinguished museum conservator who turned his career into a passion for collecting and ultimately his greatest achievement as one of the founders of the Godwin-Ternbach Museum at Queens College, reflects the enduring influence of ancient art on contemporary creativity.“Art is timeless, and great design transcends centuries. Arizona’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultural scene make it the perfect place to showcase these masterpieces that once inspired history’s greatest artists and architects,” says Hicham Aboutaam, President of Electrum, the exclusive agent for Phoenix Ancient Art. “We are bringing works that speak not only to collectors but to anyone who appreciates the seamless dialogue between ancient beauty and modern aesthetics.”Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week promises to be a landmark cultural event, and Phoenix Ancient Art’s exquisite collection offers a rare opportunity to experience the grandeur of antiquity in a modern setting.The show runs from Thursday, March 20, to Sunday, March 23, 2025, at WestWorld of Scottsdale’s North Hall.For more information, visit phoenixancientart.com or contact info@phoenixancientart.com.

