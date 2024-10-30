Wine at the Armory, Circa 580 BC: Phoenix Ancient Art Unveils Ancient Wine Jar at the Salon Art and Design Show

Horse Head Amphora Phoenix Ancient Art

Stand B7 at the Salon Art and Design Show at the Park Avenue Armory from November 7-11, 2024

We are excited to share this exquisite amphora, a true testament to the artistic and cultural achievements of Archaic Greek art.” — Hicham Aboutaam

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From November 7-11, 2024, Phoenix Ancient Art will proudly exhibit at the prestigious Salon Art and Design Show at the Park Avenue Armory. This premier event is a favorite among interior designers, offering inspiration and a curated selection of top-quality art and design across various industries.At stand B7, attendees will have the unique opportunity to view an extraordinary ancient Greek amphora, or wine storage jar, dating back to 580-570 B.C. This remarkable piece features beautifully preserved painted portraits of a horse head and a head of a man, rendered in the black-figure technique with added red highlights.Horse-head amphorae, popular in Athens during the first half of the 6th century B.C., are characterized by their distinctive rectangular panels depicting horse heads in profile, typically featured on both sides of the vessel.However, this rare example is notable for its unusual reverse, showcasing a male head instead of another horse. The only other known example with this juxtaposition resides in the Louvre, making this amphora, which was acquired by a prestigious American collector in May of 1964, particularly unique.The precise purpose of these horse-head amphorae remains a topic of scholarly debate. Many were discovered in Athens and often exported beyond Attica. Some scholars speculate that they served as votive objects dedicated by Athenian nobility—symbolizing their social standing as providers for the state’s cavalry. Others suggest that they could have been prizes, akin to the later Panathenaic prize amphorae.Amphorae were not just utilitarian; they were integral to the Greek symposium—a gathering for intellectual discourse and socializing, fueled by wine. These finely decorated vessels were designed to be visible on the table, celebrating the important role of wine in fostering connection and conversation among participants.Hicham Aboutaam , president of Electrum and a leading figure in the ancient art world, expresses his enthusiasm for the exhibition: “We are excited to share this exquisite amphora, a true testament to the artistic and cultural achievements of Archaic Greek art. It not only reflects the craftsmanship of its time but also invites us to consider the social and ritual practices surrounding wine in ancient Athenian life.”Comparable examples of this amphora style can be found in esteemed collections, including the Princeton University Art Museum, the Staatlichen Antikensammlungen in Munich, and the National Archaeological Museum in Athens.Visit the Salon Art and Design Show for a chance to witness this exceptional artifact and explore the rich history it represents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.