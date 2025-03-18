Bell Integration announces its New AI & Data Graduate Programme

L-R are Anam Mirza, Adam Smith, Umar Butt, Dylan Appah, Tahmid Rashid, Saeed Al-Soufi, Sophie Johnson.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration is delighted to welcome three graduates into our new AI & Data Graduate Programme , an exciting milestone in our practice.Who are the new Graduates?• Dylan Appah, who graduated from the University of Kent with a Bachelor of Science, will join our AI Training team, working alongside Raj Singh, Head of Bell’s AI & Data Training division.• Saeed Al Soufi graduated with a Bachelor of Computer science from City St George’s, University of London, starting his time with Bell as a Graduate Cognitive AI Consultant. Saeed will work under the tutorship of Umar Butt, Lead AI Cognitive Consultant.• Tahmid Rashid graduated with a Computer Science degree from Brunel University, also joining as a Graduate Cognitive AI Consultant. Tahmid, too, will join Umar Butt’s team.Successful futures in AIOur CEO, Manpreet Gill, believes in equipping young people with employable AI skills for successful futures. Due to the company’s growth in the last two years, she has been in the position to support a graduate programme this year, and AI internships last summer.Working closely with each graduate, Anam Mirza from our HR Talent Development and Engagement team has designed a tailored programme supporting development along their chosen pathway.Where will the graduates be based?Our new starters will be frequently visiting our York Road office in Lambeth, London and we warmly welcome Dylan, Saeed and Tahmid to Bell Integration.Photo shows the three graduates together with Bell’s Talent Development and Engagement team. L-R are Anam Mirza, Adam Smith, Umar Butt, Dylan Appah, Tahmid Rashid, Saeed Al-Soufi, Sophie Johnson.About Bell IntegrationPrivately owned since 1996, Bell is a technology consultation and managed services company headquartered in the UK, employing over 1000 people across the globe. Our AI practice covers the core areas of AI including Generative, Predictive and Agent based solutions, as well as AI operations and Training enablement Services.Bell’s AI division has more than 400 highly capable consultants in the UK (Portsmouth, London, Wokingham), India (Bengaluru, Hyderabad) Slovakia (Kosice), United States (Boston), Singapore and Spain (Valencia). We are aligned with leading manufacturers in the AI hardware and AI software arenas.

