Star Forest Launches Earth Day Partnership, Pledging Long-Term Commitment to Sustainability with Evertreen

Star Forest Kicks off Evertreen Partnership by Planting Trees to Honor Select Georgia Youth and Nonprofit Organizations

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Forest, a Georgia-based multi-media project blending music, storytelling, and interactive experiences for children, is officially launching its sustainability initiative on Earth Day 2025 by proudly announcing its ongoing dedication to environmental sustainability through a new partnership with Evertreen (https://www.evertreen.com/). With a steadfast commitment to reforestation efforts, Star Forest has sponsored the planting of 1,363 trees in Madagascar, and has pledged to continue planting the same amount of trees every six months.

By aligning this announcement with Earth Day, Star Forest underscores its belief that environmental stewardship should be celebrated and acted upon year-round, not just on April 22.

To date, the Evertreen initiative has resulted in the offsetting of approximately 1,226.70 tons of CO₂ emissions and the creation of 170.38 working hours for local communities, promoting both environmental restoration and sustainable livelihoods.

“At Star Forest, our sustainability efforts hope to bridge the gap between the fantasy forests our characters explore and the real forests our children will walk through in the future,” said Star Forest Co-Founder Genevieve LeDoux. “Launching this partnership on Earth Day is especially meaningful to us — it’s a reminder that caring for the Earth is not just a theme in our stories, but a mission we live out through tangible action. We believe businesses have a vital role to play in protecting the planet, so our collaboration with Evertreen allows us to make a direct impact on global reforestation efforts while continuing to empower local communities.”

Evertreen is an innovative platform which enables individuals and companies to combat deforestation by planting trees remotely, and tracking their growth via satellite monitoring. This technology provides real-time updates on tree health, carbon absorption, and ecosystem development, ensuring transparency and long-term impact.

“Star Forest’s commitment to sustainability exemplifies how companies can drive positive change through reforestation projects. Their contributions are instrumental in helping us restore ecosystems and fight global warming,” said Evertreen Co-Founder Luca Giordaniello.

As Star Forest continues to champion sustainable practices, this partnership with Evertreen highlights its dedication to making a lasting environmental and social impact.



Planting Trees for Georgia Organizations on Earth Day

On this year’s Earth Day Star Forest will express heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering commitment by some local organizations which support youth in Atlanta and across Georgia. Their dedication to enriching young lives — whether through music, arts, education, mentorship, or other essential services — has a profound impact on the community.

LeDoux added: “These Georgia-based youth champions deserve a celebration as big as their impact, so this year Star Forest will plant trees in Madagascar in their name as a living thank you that connects their local dedication to a global cause. As a Georgia-based children’s entertainment venture, we deeply admire how organizations like these continue to uplift and inspire the next generation. By nurturing our kids and our planet together, we’re growing a brighter future for Georgia and beyond.”

The organizations in which a tree has been planted in the Star Forest Evertreen Forest include:

-Art It Out Therapy Center (https://www.artitout.com)— Provides creative art therapy services for children and families in Atlanta.

-Atlanta Music Project (https://www.atlantamusicproject.org)— Provides intense, tuition-free music education for underserved youth in Atlanta.

-Fulton County Youth Commission (https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-youth-commission)— Empowering young leaders to address issues affecting their peers and community.

-Kids on the Block of Georgia (https://www.georgiakob.org)— Uses puppet programs to educate children about disabilities and social issues.

-Operation HOPE Atlanta (https://operationhope.org)— Promoting financial literacy and economic empowerment in underserved communities.

-Trees Atlanta (https://www.treesatlanta.org)— Nonprofit organization protecting and planting trees throughout the Atlanta area.

-Songs for Kids Foundation (https://www.songsforkids.org)— Empowering kids through music, especially those with illnesses or special needs.



About Star Forest

In a world where screens dominate and attention spans dwindle, Star Forest (https://www.starforest.rocks/) is a new force in children’s entertainment. The brainchild of Emmy Award-winning producer and Co-Founder Genevieve LeDoux, Star Forest is a project that is revolutionizing how children engage with music, storytelling, and creativity. Through its artistic initiatives, Star Forest aims to inspire imagination and positive change through its deep, intricately crafted lore spanning multiple platforms. This includes the group’s recent music album, “Let Me Be Real,” mobile video game, “Beam On: A Star Forest Quest,” as well as music videos, animated character-driven content, podcasts and more. Visit http://www.starforest.rocks for additional information.

Star Forest media contact:

Melissa Sanders | melissa@tadpolecomm.net

