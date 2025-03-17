2025 True Charity Summit to Equip Churches and Nonprofits for Effective Poverty Alleviation

Charity should do more than provide temporary relief—it should empower people toward freedom. The Summit is designed to give leaders the insights and practical strategies they need…” — James Whitford

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 True Charity Summit, the national annual conference for church and nonprofit leaders committed to restoring dignity and self-sufficiency in charity, will take place April 9–11 at First Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama.This three-day conference brings together practitioners, thought leaders, and change-makers dedicated to breaking cycles of poverty through relational, results-driven charity. Attendees will gain access to expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and actionable tools to transform their outreach programs.One of this year’s featured speakers is Brian Fikkert, co-author of 'When Helping Hurts' and founder of the Chalmers Center. Other speakers include Megan Rose of Better Together, Jules Glanzer of the Timothy Group, and James Whitford, True Charity’s CEO and author of 'The Crisis of Dependency.'“Charity should do more than provide temporary relief—it should empower people toward freedom,” said James Whitford. “The Summit is designed to give leaders the insights and practical strategies they need to make a lasting impact.”With five educational tracks, including program refinement, fundraising, volunteer engagement, and policy influence, the True Charity Summit offers something for every charitable organization seeking to elevate its impact.Registration is now open at TrueCharity.info/Summit25p . True Charity Network members receive discounts on admission.For more information about True Charity, visit TrueCharity.info/25p

True Charity Summit | April 9–11, 2025

