QCS Purchasing Cooperative Strengthens Industry Presence at IDFA’s 2025 International Sweetener Colloquium

Ken Klug, President & CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative Phil Eades, QCS Category Leader

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for innovative sweetener solutions continues to rise, QCS Purchasing Cooperative (QCS) reinforced its leadership in the food ingredient industry by being a key sponsor of the 2025 International Sweetener Colloquium, hosted by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) and the Sweetener Users Association (SUA) from February 23 to 26. The event brought together key players in the global sweetener industry, offering a valuable platform for networking, industry insights, and business development.“This year’s Colloquium was a tremendous success—not just for IDFA, but especially for QCS,” said Ken Klug, President & CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative. “We had the opportunity to connect with sweetener industry leaders, engage with current members, and build relationships with potential new members, including many from the confectionery industry—an exciting and growing segment for our cooperative.”By attending the Colloquium, QCS ensures its members gain first access to critical market intelligence, helping them optimize procurement strategies and navigate price fluctuations in the sweetener market."This conference provided valuable insights," said Phil Eades, QCS Category Leader. "It serves as the kickoff for the next year’s corn sweetener and sugar contracting cycles. The insights and market intelligence help shape purchasing strategies supporting QCS members' upcoming sweetener needs."QCS shares IDFA’s commitment to supporting the broader food and beverage industry. As an engaged industry partner, QCS looks forward to continuing its involvement in future IDFA events, fostering deeper industry connections, and contributing to advancing food and beverage supply chains.QCS continues to lead the industry by leveraging group purchasing strength, deep category expertise, and tailored sourcing solutions. With over 200 national supplier partners, QCS empowers food and beverage companies to optimize costs, mitigate supply chain risks, and drive sustainable growth.Watch QCS President & CEO Ken Klug share his insights from the event in this exclusive video About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a buying group owned and managed by its members that caters to food and beverage production companies. As the most significant purchasing cooperative of its kind, it combines everyday supply purchases to achieve more competitive pricing. Our strategic sourcing specialists offer deep category expertise, tackling complex sourcing challenges and providing valuable market intelligence. With over 200 national supplier partners, QCS offers solutions in packaging, ingredients, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. For more about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.