Haywood’s Phenomenal Women Share Their Stories

Dr. Cynthia Bond Hopson

BROWNSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The women of Brownsville and Haywood County, Tenn., continue to make history daily as they go about fulfilling their responsibilities as mothers, daughters, wives, and women. During March and Women's History Month, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center is acknowledging contributions of six extraordinary women who will share their stories during "Phenomenal Women Speak," Saturday, March 22 (2:00 PM) at the Ann Marks Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.Noted author, Haywood County native and cultural historian, Dr. Cynthia Bond Hopson, will facilitate the panel of local trailblazers and leaders. This is the 11th year for Hopson to lead the program and includes the following panelists: Debbie Bailey, Sherry Batchelor, Sherill Rogers Davis, Sheree Douglas, Fabiola Escobar, and Carolyn Sweet Hassell."I’m delighted that we will again recognize the incredible women who live and work in our community," says Hopson. "Each year these amazing women and their words inspire, uplift, and empower us. Their treasured lessons will be a special treat during Women’s History Month."Over the past 10 years, more than 95 women who live or work in Haywood County have shared their powerful journeys. Panelist are suggested by their peers, former honorees, and other community leaders. This year's theme is "My Incredible Journey: Lessons Learned & Treasured."Hopson's books on Haywood County will be available during the event and include The Women of Haywood: Their Lives, Our Legacy; Wiggle Tales; Times of Challenge and Controversy; and her latest inspirational book Totally Gracefull.Phenomenal Women Speak is a free program of the Delta Heritage Center and everyone is invited to attend. For more information about the program or the Center, call 731-779-9000 or visit www.westtnheritage.com About the West Tennessee Delta Heritage CenterThe West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, in Brownsville, is a music heritage destination that offers a refreshing Southern experience showcasing the history and culture of rural West Tennessee. Inside visitors can learn about the history of cotton, explore the scenic and “wild” Hatchie River and get to know the legendary musicians who call West Tennessee home. Also located on the grounds is the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, the childhood school of Tina Turner, and the last home of Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. The Delta Heritage Center is also a featured stop along the Americana Music Triangle connecting Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans, and an official Tennessee Music Pathways location. To learn more about the Center, visit www.westtnheritage.com or call 731-779-9000.# # #

