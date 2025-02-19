Public Education Expert Launches Nationwide Reform Tool

Brian J. Stephens, Author

What Will Public Education Look Like in 2035? A New Book “A Level Playing Field” Offers a Bold Vision.

Public schools must embrace competition and actively demonstrate to their communities why they are the best choice for educating children. It's not just a right to compete - it's a duty.” — Brian J. Stephens

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can schools adapt to rapid changes and ensure success for every student? Brian J. Stephens answers these critical questions in his groundbreaking new book, “A Level Playing Field: Strategies to Ensure Public Schools’ Success.” This must-read release challenges the status quo, delivering powerful predictions and actionable recommendations to navigate the future of education in the United States.In a time of unprecedented change and uncertainty, “A Level Playing Field” dives deep into the forces reshaping public education. With expert analysis, compelling survey data, and innovative strategies, Stephens provides a clear roadmap for educators, parents, and policymakers who are committed to leveling the playing field for public schools.Why This Book Matters:* Visionary Predictions: Uncover the pivotal trends transforming education, including the rise of Artificial Intelligence in classrooms and its impact on teaching and learning.* Exclusive Survey Insights: Gain firsthand perspectives from educators, students, and parents on the current challenges and emerging opportunities in public education.* Practical Solutions: Get strategic, actionable recommendations designed to help educators and administrators adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving educational landscape.About Brian J. Stephens:Brian J. Stephens is a lawyer, business owner, and bestselling author with a passion for advancing public education. As the co-founder of Caissa K12, he leads innovative initiatives to stabilize and grow public school enrollment through customized recruitment strategies. His extensive experience and visionary approach make him a leading voice in educational reform and a champion for public schools.Don’t Miss Out:This book is not just a guide—it’s a movement to reshape the future of public education. Whether you’re an educator, policymaker, or parent, “A Level Playing Field” is your essential tool for navigating the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities ahead.For Media Inquiries, Review Copies, or Interview Requests:Caroline Christian(615) 800-1985 (c)(901) 522-1030 (o)5100 Poplar Avenue, Suite 1720Memphis, TN 38137This powerful book is set to ignite conversations and inspire change. Get ready to rethink public education and join the movement!

