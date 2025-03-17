The President of the Republic of Cyprus will participate in the Informal meeting on Cyprus, in Geneva

(Scroll down for English)

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας θα συμμετάσχει στην άτυπη συνάντηση για τo Κυπριακό, στη Γενεύη

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης αναχωρεί, το απόγευμα της 16ης Μαρτίου 2025, για τη Γενεύη, όπου, κατόπιν πρόσκλησης του Γενικού Γραμματέα (ΓΓ) των Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΗΕ) κ. António Guterres, θα συμμετάσχει στην άτυπη διευρυμένη συνάντηση για το Κυπριακό, που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 17 και 18 Μαρτίου.

Πριν από την έναρξη της άτυπης συνάντησης, τη Δευτέρα, 17 Μαρτίου, στις 12:00 μ. (ώρα Κύπρου), ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας θα προεδρεύσει σύσκεψης του Εθνικού Συμβουλίου, και στις 8:00 μ.μ. (ώρα Κύπρου) θα ακολουθήσει το πρώτο μέρος της άτυπης συνάντησης με δείπνο που παραθέτει ο ΓΓ των ΗΕ.

Την Τρίτη, 18 Μαρτίου, το πρωί, ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας θα έχει διμερή συνάντηση με τον ΓΓ των ΗΕ. Διμερείς συναντήσεις θα έχει επίσης ο ΓΓ των ΗΕ και με τα υπόλοιπα συμμετέχοντα μέρη στην άτυπη συνάντηση.

Στις 12.30 μ.μ. (ώρα Κύπρου) θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο κτήριο των ΗΕ, Palais des Nations, η Ολομέλεια της άτυπης συνάντησης, η οποία αναμένεται να ολοκληρωθεί το απόγευμα, στις 3.30 μ.μ. (ώρα Κύπρου).

Το βράδυ της 18ης Μαρτίου, ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας θα αναχωρήσει για τις Βρυξέλλες, όπου θα πραγματοποιηθεί το επικείμενο Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο.

Τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας θα συνοδεύουν στη Γενεύη ο Υπουργός Εξωτερικών κ. Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος, ο Κυβερνητικός Εκπρόσωπος κ. Κωνσταντίνος Λετυμπιώτης, η Υφυπουργός για Ευρωπαϊκά Θέματα κα Μαριλένα Ραουνά, ο Διαπραγματευτής της ελληνοκυπριακής πλευράς κ. Μενέλαος Μενελάου, ο Σύμβουλος Εθνικής Ασφαλείας κ. Τάσος Τζιωνής, ο Διευθυντής του Γραφείου Τύπου του Προέδρου κ. Βίκτωρας Παπαδόπουλος, ο Διευθυντής του Διπλωματικού Γραφείου του Προέδρου κ. Δώρος Βενέζης, και οι κ.κ. Αχιλλέας Αιμιλιανίδης, Λεβόν Αρακελιάν, Βασίλης Πρωτοπαπάς και υπηρεσιακοί παράγοντες.

Από πλευράς Νομικής Υπηρεσίας, θα συνοδεύουν ο Γενικός Εισαγγελέας της Δημοκρατίας κ. Γιώργος Σαββίδης και η Εισαγγελέας της Δημοκρατίας κα Μαίρη-Αν Σταυρινίδου.

Από πλευράς Εθνικού Συμβουλίου, τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας θα συνοδεύουν ο τέως Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Αναστασιάδης, η Πρόεδρος της Βουλής των Αντιπροσώπων και Πρόεδρος του ΔΗΣΥ κα Αννίτα Δημητρίου, ο Γενικός Γραμματέας του ΑΚΕΛ κ. Στέφανος Στεφάνου, ο Πρόεδρος του ΔΗΚΟ κ. Νικόλας Παπαδόπουλος, ο Πρόεδρος της ΕΔΕΚ κ. Μαρίνος Σιζόπουλος, ο Πρόεδρος της ΔΗΠΑ κ. Μάριος Καρογιάν, και ο Εκπρόσωπος των Οικολόγων-Συνεργασία Πολιτών κ. Κυριάκος Τσιμίλλης.

*****************

The President of the Republic of Cyprus will participate in the Informal meeting on Cyprus, in Geneva

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, will depart in the afternoon of 16 March 2025 for Geneva, where, he will participate in the informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format, to be held on 17 and 18 March, upon invitation of the Secretary-General (SG) of the United Nations (UN) Mr António Guterres.

Prior to the informal meeting, the President of the Republic of Cyprus will preside over a meeting of the National Council on Monday 17 March at 12 noon (Cyprus time). The first part of the informal meeting will take place at 20:00 (Cyprus Time) with a dinner hosted by the SG of the UN.

On the morning of Tuesday 18 March 2025, the President of the Republic will have a bilateral meeting with the SG of the UN. The SG of the UN will also hold bilateral meetings with each delegation.

The plenary meeting will take place at 12:30 (Cyprus time), at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), Palais des Nations, and is expected to conclude at 15:30 (Cyprus time).

On the evening of 18 March, the President of the Republic will depart for Brussels, where the forthcoming European Council will take place.

The President of the Republic will be accompanied in Geneva by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Constantinos Kombos, the Government Spokesman, Mr Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Ms Marilena Raouna, the Negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side for the Cyprus Problem, Mr Menelaos Menelaou, the National Security Advisor, Mr Tasos Tzionis, the Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, Mr Victor Papadopoulos, the Director of the President’s Diplomatic Office, Mr Doros Venezis, and Mr Achilles Emilianides, Mr Levon Arakelian, Mr Vassilis Protopapas, and other officials.

On behalf of the Law Office of the Republic of Cyprus, the Attorney General of the Republic, Mr George Savvides, and the Attorney of the Republic Ms Mary-Ann Stavrinides, will also accompany the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic will also be accompanied by the former President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, the President of the House of Representatives and President of Democratic Rally (DISY), Ms Annita Demetriou, the General Secretary of the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), Mr Stephanos Stephanou, the President of Democratic Party (DIKO), Mr Nicholas Papadopoulos, the President of the EDEK Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK), Mr Marinos Sizopoulos, the President of Democratic Alliance (DEPA), Mr Marios Garoyian, and Green Party-Citizens’ Alliance representative, Mr Kyriakos Tsimillis.