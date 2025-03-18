E&I Announces its 2025 Annual Business Partner Awards Winners

E&I Cooperative Services 90th Anniversary

Tremco CPG, Deloitte, Grainger, & Avantor Recognized for Excellence

Tremco, Deloitte, Grainger, and Avantor exemplify the values that make E&I the trusted procurement partner for the education community.” — Eric Frank, CEO of E&I

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Business Partner Awards, recognizing outstanding service and dedication among its contracted suppliers. These awards celebrate business partners who have gone above and beyond in supporting E&I’s membership through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a commitment to cooperative procurement.

Nominees were selected by a team of E&I representatives and evaluated based on key criteria, including contract utilization, member purchases, new member acquisition, quality of service, and overall member satisfaction.

The 2025 winners are:

Partner of the Year Award recognizes a business partner who has achieved strong business growth through customer service, quality product service, responsiveness, and assistance in providing expertise and solutions to procurement professionals within the membership realm of E&I and has successfully worked with E&I on initiatives related to new member recruitment, and/or other acts of excellence noted by the membership.

Winner: Tremco CPG

New Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has been part of E&I’s portfolio for three years or less and meets the criteria for the Partner of the Year Award.

Winner: Deloitte

Best-in-Class Sales Support Award recognizes a partner whose sales force has demonstrated an outstanding level of positive engagement with the membership and partnership with E&I.

Winner: Grainger

Best-in-Class Member Responsiveness recognizes a partner who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to customer service for the Cooperative’s membership.

Winner: Avantor

“Tremco, Deloitte, Grainger, and Avantor exemplify the values that make E&I the trusted procurement partner for the education community,” said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I. “Their unwavering commitment to service and excellence strengthens our ability to deliver outstanding solutions to our members. We are honored to recognize these industry leaders and look forward to continued collaboration.”

For more information about E&I and to learn about the contracts with these suppliers, visit www.eandi.org.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I offers strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, supplier diversity programs, virtual and in-person education, and webinars and podcasts that advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.