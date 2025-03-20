Local Realtor Anne Soares Promotes Safety for Pets and People on Belmont City Press Podcast

'Tell Us A Story' Podcast Highlights Realtor's Passion for Community, Pet Safety, and Personal Empowerment in Episode Aired March 16th, 2025

Our Sip & Safety event helps pet owners and residents feel empowered, informed, and connected—strengthening the safety of our community one home and family at a time.” — Anne Soares, Lifetime Real Estate Advisor, revolv Real Estate.

DARTMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anne Soares, a distinguished Lifetime Real Estate Advisor with revolv Real Estate ( AnneSoares.com ), appeared recently on Belmont City Press LLC's popular podcast, "Tell Us A Story," to share her insights on promoting safety and comfort for pets and their owners through real estate. Known widely as the "Realtor Who Loves Pets," Soares skillfully merges her passion for animal rescue with expert real estate advice, ensuring each home transaction supports happier pets and safer communities. Soares also discussed her upcoming " Sip & Safety " community event at Soares Martial Arts, further highlighting her commitment to safety for both pets and people.In the podcast, Soares discussed critical real estate trends, offered practical advice for younger homebuyers from Gen Z and Millennials, and emphasized the importance of selecting homes tailored specifically to pet owners. Leveraging her extensive background in corporate auditing, risk management, and small business ownership, Soares guides clients through complex transactions with clarity and compassion. Moreover, she proudly donates a portion of every commission to animal rescue organizations, directly benefiting pets in need.Soares stated, "Finding the perfect home for pets means ensuring it's safe, comfortable, and supports an active lifestyle. My clients know their pets' happiness is always my priority."Red Hilton, host of "Tell Us a Story," praised Soares impact, saying, "Anne’s dedication to pet-friendly living and community safety is genuinely inspiring. Her unique approach helps her clients not only find their perfect homes but also supports our entire community in feeling safer and more connected."Soares involvement in community safety extends beyond real estate. Together with her family, Soares owns Soares Martial Arts, a respected local karate studio committed to community empowerment. On the podcast episode, Soares announced a special "Sip & Safety" event scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 331 State Road #D, Dartmouth, MA.Soares expressed enthusiasm about both her podcast appearance and the upcoming community event, stating, "My mission has always been to ensure our community is safe, whether through finding pet-friendly homes or empowering individuals with self-defense knowledge. This podcast episode and our Sip & Safety event are incredible opportunities to share valuable resources, connect with neighbors, and positively impact our local community."Sip and Safety EventThis engaging and informative event is targeted at local Realtors, Loan Officers, and small business owners and is designed for attendees aged 21 and over. Soares Martial Arts invites community members to join them as they feature practical self-defense skills training, safety education, networking opportunities, and socializing over complimentary wine and charcuterie boards. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable attire for optimal engagement in hands-on safety demonstrations.Event Details: Sip & Safety Seminar Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location: Soares Martial Arts, 331 State Road #D, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Ages: 21+ Parking: Free venue parking availableFor more information, visit Soares social media pages:Facebook: Realtor Who Loves Pets and Instagram: @RealtorWhoLovesPetsAbout Soares Martial Arts:North Dartmouth chooses Soares Martial Arts (Isfmac.com) for its convenient, family-friendly programs, positive community atmosphere, and values-oriented approach. Classes emphasize physical fitness, mental resilience, and emotional growth in an inclusive environment designed for both children and adults. At Soares Martial Arts, families build meaningful connections while improving their quality of life through movement-based, engaging martial arts training.About Belmont City Press:Belmont City Press is a Boston-based boutique PR and marketing agency dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and local businesses build and share their stories. Through professional coaching, strategic branding, impactful press releases, and engaging content creation, Belmont City Press empowers clients to become recognized leaders and go-to experts in their fields. Founded by Red Hilton, Belmont City Press emphasizes authentic storytelling, innovative marketing strategies, and community engagement to help clients achieve lasting success. For more information, visit BelmontCityPress.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.