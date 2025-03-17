Submit Release
Lane and Ramp Closures on I-40 West at Exit 14

I-40 West at Whitten Road

Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:52pm

MEMPHIS, Tennessee—Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews will close a lane and ramps on I-40 West at Exit 14 (Whitten Road) for scheduled asphalt work.

Wednesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily:

·       Lane 4 (the right lane) on I-40 West will be closed from mile marker 14.2 to 13.4.

·       The Exit 14 off-ramp from I-40 West and the Whitten Road on-ramp to I-40 West will also be closed.

Please note that all work is weather permitting.

Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel. For West Tennessee, follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

###

 

