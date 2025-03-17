Lane and Ramp Closures on I-40 West at Exit 14

MEMPHIS, Tennessee—Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews will close a lane and ramps on I-40 West at Exit 14 (Whitten Road) for scheduled asphalt work.

Wednesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily:

· Lane 4 (the right lane) on I-40 West will be closed from mile marker 14.2 to 13.4.

· The Exit 14 off-ramp from I-40 West and the Whitten Road on-ramp to I-40 West will also be closed.

Please note that all work is weather permitting.

