Governor Hochul Marches in NYC St. Patrick’s Parade

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul marched in New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Top of the morning to you. Kathleen Mary Courtney Hochul from County Kerry. Very proud to be the first Irish Governor in over 40 years. It’s a great tradition. The Irish are known to be fighters. It suits me well in this job. It's a strength I draw upon all the time. My Irish ancestors were potato farmers and fishermen who struggled greatly. And I live the American dream because my Irish immigrant grandparents came to this country as teenagers. My grandfather found work as a migrant farm worker in South Dakota, in the wheat fields.

They became domestic servants. He later found a way to a place called Buffalo where grandpa could work at the steel plant. As a result, two generations later we have an individual, their granddaughter, who was able to rise up to the highest position as the first female governor. I'm humbled by that story. That is the story of so many New Yorkers, and that is why we welcome our immigrant community with pride and say, “You're part of the family.”