Brian Hensley, WeCo Rooter Service Manager

WeCo Rooter Promotes Brian Hensley to Service Manager, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Customer Care

WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeCo Rooter has announced the promotion of Brian Hensley to Service Manager. A longtime member of the team, Hensley has been instrumental in helping rebuild and grow the business since its early days. With his “can-do” attitude and hands-on approach to customer service, he will continue to strengthen WeCo Rooter’s commitment to quality, efficiency, and rapid response.

“At WeCo Rooter, our focus is on exceeding our customers’ expectations, and Brian consistently puts their needs first,” said Lacey Peevey, Vice President of WeCo Rooter. “He has so much to offer — not only to the company and his teammates, but to the customers in the communities we serve.”

A Well-Earned Promotion

Hensley steps into his new role as Service Manager at a pivotal time, as WeCo Rooter expands and invests in advanced plumbing solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company has earned a reputation for transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and round-the-clock service, setting it apart in an industry where surprise costs are common.

As Service Manager, Hensley will oversee field operations, enhance technician training, and drive WeCo Rooter’s commitment to providing prompt, top-tier plumbing and septic solutions. His leadership will help WeCo Rooter not only keep up with the increasing demand but play a crucial role in maintaining the company’s high standard of customer service.

What It Means for West Columbia Customers

WeCo Rooter is committed to serving the community with a 24/7 approach to plumbing that prioritizes transparency, affordability, and reliability. With no hidden fees and a reputation for getting the job done right the first time, WeCo Rooter has become a trusted name in the Midlands.

While plumbing is serious business, WeCo Rooter takes a humorous approach to the job. With a dedication to exceptional service and a tagline that embraces the nature of the work — “Just Doing Our Doody” — the company takes care of life’s messy problems with skill, speed, and a neighborly approach. Now leading the team as Service Manager, Hensley will continue ensuring fast response times, expert-driven solutions, and the same trusted service that customers have come to rely on.

About WeCo Rooter

Based in West Columbia, SC, WeCo Rooter is a woman-owned, family-operated plumbing and septic company offering everything from routine repairs to water damage restoration. With a dedication to exceptional service and a witty tagline — “Just Doing Our Doody” — WeCo Rooter keeps local pipes flowing smoothly.

For more information or to schedule a service with Brian Hensley and WeCo Rooter team, visit wecorooter.com.

