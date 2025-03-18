Riser Fitness Expands into Minnesota with Six-Club Pilates Studio Acquisition, Strengthening National Footprint

Riser Fitness announces the acquisition of six Club Pilates studios in Minnesota, enhancing its position as a leading global franchisee.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riser Fitness, LLC , a premier multi-unit operator in the boutique fitness industry, is excited to announce the acquisition of six established Club Pilates studios in the Minneapolis region of Minnesota. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company’s continued domestic and international expansion, further solidifying its standing as one of the largest Club Pilates franchisees globally."This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of expanding into high-demand markets," added Jeffrey Nash, Executive Director of Riser Fitness. "We continue to evaluate opportunities that support our rapid growth and solidify Riser Fitness as a dominant player in boutique fitness."With these six established locations, Riser Fitness is now poised to further enhance its presence in the Midwest, offering premier Pilates services in Minneapolis and surrounding communities. This acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing transformative Pilates experiences while continuing to meet the rising demand for quality boutique fitness services in key areas."Bringing the Minneapolis studios into the Riser Fitness portfolio represents our strategy of identifying and executing on high-value growth opportunities," said Eduardo Lombardi, Executive Director of Riser Fitness. "We are focused on scaling our operations while maintaining the premium experience that defines our studios."Under the new ownership, the six Club Pilates locations will continue to deliver their signature classes, including Reformer Flow, Center and Balance, and more, providing a seamless experience for members. Riser Fitness is focused on building upon the success of these studios, enhancing their offerings to provide an even more enriching experience for all members.With an expanding portfolio of studios across the United States and a recently launched international expansion into Mexico, Riser Fitness remains focused on driving sustainable growth in the boutique fitness sector while continuing to deliver high-quality fitness experiences to its members.About Riser FitnessRiser Fitness, LLC operates 77 Club Pilates studios across the United States and is actively developing multiple locations internationally, beginning with a nationwide expansion in Mexico. As one of the largest franchisees in the Club Pilates system, Riser is committed to promoting health and wellness through the practice of Pilates. The company has experienced triple-digit annual growth for the last three years running and was recently included on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies. For more information, visit www.riserfitness.com Media Contact

