Joint Statement from the Offices of Governors Murphy, Mills, Raimondo, Sununu, Scott, Lamont, and Baker on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

December 30, 2020

Please note that Maine’s COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for Community Sports already prohibits competition between sports teams from different states until further notice. The joint announcement below is consistent with this policy.

Today, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least January 31, 2021. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least December 31, 2020 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.