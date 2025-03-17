Governor Mills Statement on Arrival of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines in Maine
Governor Janet Mills released the following statement Monday in response to the arrival of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Maine:
“Today, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Maine and will be administered to frontline health care workers across the state. This news is a much-needed beacon of hope in an otherwise difficult time. This logistical feat is the result of months of collaboration by Maine hospital systems, health care officials, long term care facilities, pharmacies, the Federal government, the Maine CDC and DHHS, and others. I thank all of them for their efforts to protect the health and safety of Maine people.
“The arrival of this initial shipment is just the beginning of what will be a months long process to receive, distribute, and administer this vaccine, and other new vaccines, as they become available. We will do this in the quickest, most efficient, and most equitable manner possible.
“While our spirits are lifted and we share in a collective sense of relief, particularly for frontline health care workers who are exhausted and have been working around the clock to save lives, it will take months to administer the vaccine to all Maine people and we must keep our guard up. I urge Maine people in the strongest terms: wear your masks, watch your distance, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands – to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and your fellow Maine citizens as we undertake this critical process.”
