Governor Mills Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

January 15, 2021

Governor Janet Mills today received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor was vaccinated on the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention as part of Phase 1a as a person critical to Maine’s COVID-19 response. The Governor leads Maine’s COVID-19 response.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered to the Governor at the Blaine House this morning by James Jarvis, MD, physician leader for Incident Command, Northern Light Health, and director, Clinical Education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Governor Mills will receive the second, and final dose, of the vaccine in 28 days.

“I have the utmost confidence in the vaccine,” said Governor Janet Mills. “It is safe. It is effective. And it will save lives. I want to thank Dr. Jarvis, and every medical provider across the state, who are working day and night to take care of Maine people and ensure that every dose of vaccine we get ends up in the arms of Maine people. My Administration will continue to work hard in the coming days, weeks, and months to take whatever supply of vaccine we receive from the Federal government, turn it around quickly and efficiently, and make sure as many Maine people as possible are vaccinated.”

The Governor, who is 73, was vaccinated exactly one month after the first person in Maine, a COVID-19 ICU nurse at Maine Medical Center, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To date, 70,228 cumulative vaccinations have been reported in Maine.

Last December, Governor Mills quarantined following an exposure to COVID-19. She did not contract the virus, partly because the individual who had COVID-19 was wearing a mask.

For more information on Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which was updated earlier this week, please visit the Governor's COVID-19 vaccine page.