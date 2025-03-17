Governor Mills Congratulates President Biden and Vice President Harris

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today upon the historic Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Along with millions of Americans, I was moved by the historic Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris this afternoon. Among other things, for the first time, children across our nation can look upon a woman of color serving her country in the second highest office in the land and know that their futures are limitless.

“The President and Vice President assume office during a difficult time. The coronavirus pandemic rages on, with more Americans falling ill and more people losing their lives every day. Thousands of hardworking people are out of work through no fault of their own. Small businesses are struggling to survive. Families are wondering when help will come so that they may pay the mortgage, send their kids back to school and pay for fuel and food.

“President Biden spoke eloquently to the divisions that have plagued our nation and the mission he and all Americans now assume to heal the wounds of the past and address the many crises that our nation cannot ignore for one minute more.”

“Today we renew our hope for a united nation, where our divisions are healed by a recognition of our common bonds and shared loved for this nation. A nation where we are not simply Republicans or Democrats or Greens or Independents; but a nation where we are Americans, united by our sacred freedoms and liberties and bound by the promise of a more perfect union. There is hard work ahead, but, as Americans, we are defined by our ability to rise to the challenges of our times and to create a better future for our children and grandchildren, regardless of the magnitude of the problems we face. Maine joins that challenge.

“On behalf of the State of Maine, I extend sincere congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to turn back the coronavirus pandemic, to get our people back to work, to strengthen our economy, and to chart a more prosperous future for all Maine families and for all Americans.”