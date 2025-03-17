Governor Mills Honors Martin Luther King Jr. 

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“Today, our nation grapples with the challenges of inequity and injustice; with challenges that make the promise of the American dream feel more extinguished than alive for too many of our people; with challenges that are deepened by the deadly pandemic that rages on all around us. We know that progress in turning the tide on these issues is not inevitable. Instead, it is won on school steps and street corners, on bridges and buses, in legislatures and courts. It is advanced by those, like Martin Luther King Jr., whose courage and conviction remind us that equality and opportunity for all is the moral heartbeat – the imperative – of our nation. As we pay tribute to Dr. King, let us renew these ideals in our hearts and minds and recommit ourselves to realizing them so that the promise of the American dream may become a reality for all people.”