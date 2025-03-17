Attorney General Bird Statement Applauding President Trump for Ending the Biden-Harris War on Women

DES MOINES—The Trump Administration today dropped the Biden-Harris appeal in the Eighth Circuit regarding a Biden-era rule that attempted to tear down more than 50 years of landmark protections for women and girls under Title IX. Attorney General Bird today released the following statement celebrating the end of the Biden-Harris war on women:

“Common sense is back in the White House. I was glad to fight against Biden’s gender ideology mandate that forced boys into girls’ locker rooms and sports teams. I’m also grateful to President Trump for ending Biden’s scheme that put half a century of landmark protections for women and girls on the chopping block. It’s simple: girls’ sports and spaces are for girls. With today’s victory, Biden’s war on women is over.”

In May 2024, Iowa sued to stop a Biden-Harris mandate that forced girls to share private facilities such as restrooms, locker rooms, and showers with boys. The mandate also banned schools from asking about a student’s sex, meaning students would have been free to use whichever restroom or locker room they want without question. The new restrictions applied to every school in Iowa, from preschool through college, that receives federal funding. If schools violated the rule, Biden and Harris threatened to slash that federal funding.

Read the dismissal here.

