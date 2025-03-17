New Book Short Stirrup to Grand Prix is the Ultimate Guide for Equestrian Athletes, Coaches, and Trainers

Michael D. Cintas Unveils a Masterclass in Hunt Seat Equitation, Stadium Jumping, and Dressage

Equestrian sport is more than technique; it's discipline, education, and a deep horse-rider bond. Success requires physical training, mental sharpness, and emotional strength. This book shows the way.” — Says Cintas

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For competitive riders, aspiring equestrians, and seasoned professionals seeking to refine their skills, Short Stirrup to Grand Prix by Michael D. Cintas is a groundbreaking resource that provides an unparalleled education in equitation, stadium jumping, and dressage.With over five decades of experience as a trainer, mentor, and five-time Olympic coach for the U.S. Pentathlon Stadium Jumping Team, Cintas has dedicated his career to developing champion riders and horses at all levels. In this book, he shares a lifetime of expertise, strategies, and real-world insights to help riders understand the sport, improve their performance, and compete with excellence.The Equitation Standard: Developing Riders for the Highest Level of SportUnlike many equestrian books that focus solely on techniques, Short Stirrup to Grand Prix takes a holistic approach, ensuring riders develop strong fundamentals in equitation, a deep understanding of the sport’s demands, and the ability to navigate both the technical and emotional aspects of elite competition.In equestrian sport, "Equitation" is a discipline that goes beyond simply riding well; it is about precision, poise, and the ability to ride in a way that enhances the horse’s performance. Too often, the term is misapplied, but in reality, when we refer to Equitation, we are discussing Hunt Seat Equitation, a foundation that directly impacts jumping, dressage, and overall riding excellence.What This Book Covers:With contributions from legendary equestrian figures, including an introduction by Hap Hansen, Short Stirrup to Grand Prix delivers practical, proven strategies on:• The Core of Equitation – Mastering position, balance, and rhythm, and understanding how equitation is the foundation of effective riding in the jumper ring.• Riding with Precision: The Mental, Emotional, and Physical Demands – How top riders develop mental sharpness, emotional resilience, and the physical endurance necessary to excel.• Dressage for Jumpers and Equitation Riders – Understanding why dressage training is a non-negotiable for competitive show jumping and how it refines control, adjustability, and overall performance.• Jumping Mechanics and Course Strategy – A deep dive into adjusting stride length, refining jumping form, and approaching fences with precision.• The Science Behind Effective Training – How to train a horse for long-term success, including flatwork, gymnastics, and free-style jumping chutes.• Horse Show Circuits and Medal Finals – What riders need to know about competing at national and international levels, including how to plan a season, prepare for travel, and develop winning show strategies.• Selecting and Developing a Show Horse – A step-by-step guide to purchasing, evaluating, and training a competition horse, ensuring both rider and mount reach their peak potential.• Working with Coaches, Trainers, and Barn Managers – How to maximize progress in a structured training program, including collaborating with top professionals in the industry.More Than a Manual—A Legacy in the MakingWith nearly 60 years in the sport, Cintas has trained some of the most accomplished riders in hunter, jumper, and equitation divisions. His proven coaching methods have helped shape future Olympians, national champions, and professionals in the sport.More than just a technical handbook, Short Stirrup to Grand Prix tells a story of dedication, perseverance, and mastery in a sport that demands both talent and relentless commitment. Through personal anecdotes, expert commentary, and real-world case studies, Cintas illustrates the path from beginner rider to elite competitor.Availability -Short Stirrup to Grand Prix is now available through Parker Publishers and major booksellers.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.