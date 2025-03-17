Don’t Get Scammed, Be Aware of Fake FEMA Inspectors and Contractors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– While disaster recovery continues throughout Florida, disaster survivors are encouraged to protect themselves from fraudulent inspectors and contractors claiming to work for FEMA.

FEMA inspectors are still in communities performing home inspections. Be aware, fake or unlicensed inspectors may try to take advantage of this situation to scam residents affected by Hurricanes Debbie, Helene or Milton.

Keep in Mind

FEMA will never charge applicants for disaster assistance or help with applications, appeals or inspections.

FEMA inspectors will not ask for banking information.

Ask inspectors to show identification - contractors working for FEMA always wear an official government badge to identify themselves.

Report suspicious activity of this kind to your local police department, the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-223-0814, or the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 866-9NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

