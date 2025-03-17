Submit Release
Additional Kentucky Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Individual and Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky.– New counties are now eligible for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance in response to the February severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides. 

  • Leslie and Woodford County is now eligible for Individual Assistance to support homeowners and renters.
  • Estill, Lee and Owsley, Breckenridge, Edmonson, Franklin, Greenup, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Leslie, Lawrence, Menifee, Nicholas, Powell, Pulaski, Robertson, Whitley and Wolfe counties are eligible for all forms of Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance.

Commonwealth and local governments and certain private-non-profit organizations in these designated counties are eligible for assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Learn more about the Public Assistance program.

For the latest information about Kentucky’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

