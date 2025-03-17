Residents Embrace Freedom and Community at Columbine Health Independent Living

"The friendly atmosphere drew me in, but the caring staff and welcoming residents make this place special." By prioritizing socialization, engagement, and support, Columbine Health ensures that residents feel comfortable and connected from the moment they arrive.

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many seniors, independent living is not about giving up freedom—it’s about reclaiming it. At Columbine Health’s independent living communities, The Wexford in Loveland, CO, and The Windsor in Windsor, CO, residents experience the best of both worlds: the autonomy to live life on their own terms, combined with the ease and support of a vibrant, welcoming community. With household chores and home maintenance taken care of, residents have the time and energy to focus on what truly brings them joy.

At both The Wexford and The Windsor, residents are free from the burdens of home upkeep. No more grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, or worrying about repairs—housekeeping, linen services, and maintenance are all provided. Scheduled transportation services make it easy to attend appointments, go shopping, or enjoy local attractions without the stress of driving. Residents enjoy the independence and freedom at The Wexford. Free from home maintenance and chores, they have more time to enjoy hobbies and friendships, says Sanyatha “Sam” Bonnell, Administrator at The Wexford. With professional staff available 24/7, security monitoring, and emergency pull cords in each apartment, residents and their families can feel reassured that help is always available when needed.

True independence is about choice, and both communities offer a variety of engaging activities tailored to residents’ interests. From exercise classes and group outings to trivia nights, happy hours, and live music performances, there’s always something happening. I love learning new games! They really make me use my brain. And I have so many wonderful friends I get to eat with every day, shares Sandy, a resident at The Windsor. The Wexford’s location near Benson Sculpture Park, North Lake Park, and Lake Loveland allows residents to enjoy scenic walks and outdoor activities. Meanwhile, The Windsor’s close-knit atmosphere, with just 31 apartments, fosters deep friendships and personal connections. The friendly atmosphere drew me in, but the caring staff and welcoming residents make this place special. We needed socialization, and having a community has been amazing! says Pat, a resident at The Wexford.

At both communities, dining is a highlight. Residents enjoy nutritious, chef-prepared meals in a welcoming, restaurant-style setting. At The Wexford, three meals are provided daily, while The Windsor offers two meals per day, each designed with fresh ingredients and balanced nutrition in mind. The front door opens to a home! The staff knows your name, the food is excellent, and the friendships are priceless. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made, says Jean, a resident of The Wexford. Meals at both communities are thoughtfully planned to accommodate residents' tastes, ensuring that dining is not only nourishing but also an enjoyable and social experience.

Beyond the convenience of daily services, safety and well-being are top priorities. The Windsor ensures added security with locked doors after hours, nightly security patrols, and a 24/7 front desk. A chaplain-led spiritual group also provides emotional support to residents. Definitely check The Windsor out! Get involved, go to meals, visit with people—don’t just stay in your apartment. Give it a chance, and you’ll find a welcoming, open, and friendly community, says Jane, a resident at The Windsor. Both communities offer a smooth transition for new residents, pairing them with an ambassador—a fellow resident who helps them adjust, make connections, and feel at home from day one. The transition was very good with the help of my family. My ambassador helped me understand how things worked and introduced me to my neighbors, adds Jane.

The benefits of independent living at Columbine Health extend beyond convenience and security. Residents experience a lifestyle that supports their personal growth, well-being, and social connections. With regular educational presentations, music performances, and special celebrations, each day presents an opportunity to learn something new and build lasting relationships. Residents at The Windsor enjoy exercise classes five days a week, group outings to local shops and cultural events, and the chance to lead their own interest groups. Many even take the initiative to organize clubs, share their expertise in subjects like travel and history, or simply enjoy informal gatherings in the lounge. This proactive approach to engagement helps create a sense of ownership and belonging within the community.

At The Wexford, the opportunities for enrichment are just as abundant. Residents might start their day with a brisk morning walk, followed by a friendly game of poker or a relaxing afternoon in the library. With a robust activities calendar, they can always find something enjoyable to do, whether it’s an art class, a documentary screening, or an outing to a local museum. The location was the biggest draw—Benson Sculpture Park, walking trails, churches, and a golf course are all nearby. The warm welcome made me feel at home right away, says Connie, a resident of The Wexford.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of independent living at Columbine Health is the strong sense of community that both The Wexford and The Windsor foster. Moving to an independent living community is a big step, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. By prioritizing socialization, engagement, and support, Columbine Health ensures that residents feel comfortable and connected from the moment they arrive. The communities also encourage family involvement, welcoming visits and participation in events to maintain those important personal connections.

At The Wexford and The Windsor, independent living means gaining more—more freedom, more friendships, and more fulfilling experiences. Whether it’s enjoying morning walks, picking up new hobbies, or simply sharing a meal with friends, residents thrive in a warm and supportive environment. If you’re considering independent living, we invite you to visit The Wexford or The Windsor to see the difference for yourself. Take a tour, meet the residents, and discover how independence can truly be redefined at Columbine Health.

