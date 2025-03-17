Maddie Taylor of My Girl Life Podcast Wins "Do-Gooder of the Week" Award from Fox31 Denver for Community Contributions

Be Bold - Be Kind - Be Yourself Maddie Taylor Living Her Best Girl Life Crossdresser podcast host Maddie Taylor

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maddie Taylor, the founder and host of the "My Girl Life Podcast," was honored with the prestigious "Do-Gooder of the Week" award by Fox31 Denver during their popular Great Day Colorado TV show. The recognition is awarded to individuals who make a lasting and positive impact on their community, and Taylor’s work through her podcast has been a beacon of support, inspiration, and empowerment for countless listeners in the Denver area and beyond.

The crossdressing podcast and Trans Podcast "My Girl Life Podcast" is dedicated to uplifting trans women and crossdressers by discussing important issues such as mental health, personal growth, empowerment, and community involvement. Taylor has cultivated a platform where women from all parts of the trans spectrum can share their stories, offer advice, and find solidarity in their shared experiences. Through her compassionate approach and commitment to fostering connection, Taylor has created a space where her audience feels heard, supported, and empowered to live their best lives.

Fox31 Denver’s Great Day Colorado recognized Taylor for her unwavering dedication to giving back to her community and using her podcast as a tool for positive change. By addressing a variety of topics relevant to women’s lives, Taylor has inspired many to take charge of their personal journeys and has sparked meaningful conversations about self-care, confidence, and the importance of community engagement.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized by Fox31 Denver for this award,” said Maddie Taylor. “The real reward has always been knowing that my podcast has made a difference in people’s lives. I’m grateful to have this opportunity to continue uplifting others and spreading positive messages to those who need it most.”

The "Do-Gooder of the Week" award from Fox31 Denver further highlights the ripple effect of Taylor’s impact. As she continues to grow her podcast, Maddie remains committed to amplifying the voices of women and creating a supportive environment where everyone feels valued.

For more information about Maddie Taylor and "My Girl Life Podcast," visit https://www.youtube.com/@MyGirlLifePodcast or follow her on social media at https://www.mygirllife.com/my-girl-life-podcast

