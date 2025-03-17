InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Cutting-Edge Trailer Stabilization System for Safer Roads

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgan K. of Clinton, UT is the creator of Safaway, a safety mechanism that automatically activates when a truck trailer begins to sway. Trailer instability is a significant safety concern, posing risks to both trailer owners and other motorists. High speeds, wind velocity, uneven weight distribution, and road conditions can cause trailers to sway uncontrollably, leading to dangerous tipping incidents. To address this critical issue, Safaway is designed to actively monitor and mitigate the risk of trailer instability.The system utilizes a combination of sensors, artificial intelligence, and deployable wheels to stabilize the trailer, preventing dangerous oscillations. If necessary, the system can break away the hitch and safely maneuver the trailer to the side of the road to minimize the risk of accidents. Key features of the system include:• Smart Stabilization Technology: a network of bars, sensors, and AI-powered processors work together to detect and correct trailer instability in real time.• Automatic Hitch Breakaway System: in extreme cases, the system detaches the trailer from the truck and guides it to safety using deployable wheels.• GPS and Emergency Response Capabilities: GPS tracking ensures the trailer’s location is always accessible in case of emergencies.• Battery-Powered Reliability: a small lithium battery provides backup power, ensuring continuous monitoring and intervention when needed.• Driver and Roadside Safety Alerts: flashing hazard lights and warning sounds notify both the driver and surrounding motorists of potential trailer instability.Safaway’s structural design includes high-strength materials such as alloy and titanium components to maximize durability and reliability. The system’s sensors and droppage hooks are programmed to detect any signs of tipping, immediately locking the trailer down to prevent further movement. Additionally, Bluetooth-connected flashing hazard lights provide an early warning system for nearby drivers.By utilizing a self-adjusting mechanism and AI-powered predictive technology, the system enhances road safety and reduces the likelihood of trailer-related accidents. Whether towing a diesel trailer, a camper, or any other type of trailer, drivers can trust Safaway to keep their cargo stable and secure.Safaway's trailer stabilization system falls into several key markets and industry segments, each presenting potential business opportunities. Markets associated with trailers and towing safety, automotive and transportation safety, recreational vehicle (TV) and camping trailers, logistics and freight, among others, would be key manufacturers interested in the invention. Safaway’s innovative and versatile features would be a significant benefit to any manufacturer’s product line.Morgan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Safaway product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. Full Utility Patent diagrams are available upon request.Companies interested in Safaway can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

