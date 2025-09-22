Modulo Bio Joins Lilly Gateway Labs to Accelerate Development of Neuroimmune Therapies for ALS, FTD and Alzheimer's

Lilly partnership provides infrastructure to advance platform-discovered therapies targeting neurodegeneration

Joining Lilly Gateway Labs transforms our ability to deliver on Modulo Bio's mission” — Michael Horowitz, CEO Modulo Bio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modulo Bio , a biotechnology company developing therapies that reprogram the brain's immune system to halt, and even reverse, the progression of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has joined Lilly Gateway Labs in San Diego, California, which is operated in partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. This strategic move positions Modulo Bio to accelerate its Neuroimmune Platform, advance its lead program through IND-enabling studies, and expand its pipeline targeting ALS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).Modulo Bio's AI-enabled Neuroimmune Platform identifies and reprograms pathogenic microglia, the brain's primary immune cells. By targeting dysfunctional microglial states that include chronic neuroinflammation, a central hallmark of neurodegeneration, the platform addresses the root cause of disease rather than just managing symptoms. The platform has already identified multiple therapeutic targets, with the company's lead program advancing toward clinical trials."Joining Lilly Gateway Labs transforms our ability to deliver on Modulo Bio's mission," said Michael Horowitz, JD, CEO and Co-founder. "This collaboration provides us with world-class resources and direct access to Lilly's neuroscience expertise, dramatically accelerating our Neuroimmune Platform. Most importantly, it brings us closer to our goal of reversing neurodegenerative diseases for millions of patients who currently have no effective treatment options."Lilly Gateway Labs is part of the Lilly Catalyze360™ innovation model, which empowers early-stage biotechs through three integrated pillars: Lilly Gateway Labs, Lilly ExploR&D™, and Lilly Ventures. Located at the premier One Alexandria Square Megacampus in San Diego, the facility provides Modulo Bio with world-class infrastructure and direct access to Lilly's neuroscience expertise. The company will collaborate closely with Lilly scientists while maintaining full independence and ownership of all intellectual property. This strategic positioning enables Modulo Bio to build partnerships and accelerate its neuroimmune pipeline toward the clinic.About Modulo BioModulo Bio is a biotechnology company leveraging its Modulo Neuroimmune Platform to discover and develop transformative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The platform identifies novel and existing targets through groundbreaking biological insights, focusing on reprogramming disease-driving cell states in the neuroimmune system. Modulo Bio is advancing treatments for ALS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, FTD, and neurovirology, with a lead program in IND-enabling studies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.