Ensmile Set to Launch World’s Fastest Client Portal

The Future of White-Labeled Aligners in Southwestern Europe

Our mission is clear:become one of the largest players in the dental aligner space by 2030. Our commitment to innovation and quality positions us for significant growth and success in the coming years” — Gohar Rehman, Ensmile Founder and CEO

PORTO, PORTUGAL, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensmile , one of the leading players in the white-labeled dental aligner market, officially entered Portugal in early 2024, bringing its expertise to the region. The company, known for producing high-quality white-labeled aligners, currently serves over 30 brands worldwide, exporting to more than 22 countries. Ensmile's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Portugal is setting new industry standards for quality, innovation, and efficiency.Ensmile is excited to unveil its cutting-edge client portal, the fastest in the world, enabling dental professionals to submit cases in just 50 Seconds.This revolutionary technology is paired with an automatic aligner manufacturing plant located in Porto, allowing Ensmile to ship high-quality, custom aligners in as little as 4-5 working days, making it one of the fastest in the industry.Gohar Rehman, the Founder & CEO states, "Our mission is clear: we aim to become one of the largest global players in the dental aligner space by 2030. Portugal’s strategic location, coupled with our commitment to innovation and quality, positions us for significant growth and success in the coming years."Ensmile’s expansion into Portugal marks an exciting milestone in the company’s journey, underscoring its dedication to excellence and its vision for the future of dental aligners globally.

