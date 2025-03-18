Submit Release
Evn Launches Hemp-Derived THC+CBD Tincture

cannabis tincture with a lemon peel

Evn tincture with THC and CBD

A New Standard in Wellness and Balance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evn is thrilled to announce the release of its latest innovation in wellness—the hemp-derived THC+CBD tincture. Designed to deliver the perfect blend of relaxation and upliftment, this tincture is crafted with a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, offering users a truly balanced and harmonious experience.

Derived from a single-strain hybrid, this tincture captures the essence of both worlds, marrying euphoria with calm in a way that's tailored for modern lifestyles. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a stressful day or find a sense of equilibrium in your routine, Evn’s latest tincture provides a reliable and precise option to enhance your wellness journey.

"We designed this tincture to offer a seamless integration of relaxation and euphoria, perfectly encapsulating the potential of hemp-derived cannabinoids," said a rep from Evn. "It’s a product that reflects both quality and innovation, empowering users to feel both grounded and uplifted."

Evn is a wellness brand that crafts formulas focusing on stress relief, recovery, and sleep enhancement, ideal for those seeking balance in their active lifestyles. Endorsed by athletes like Alex Puccio and a number of Olympic athletes, Evn is a trusted choice for enhancing performance and well-being using premium hemp-derived ingredients.

