Evn Unveils Hemp-Derived Live Resin Gummies
Evn CBD announces the launch of its Hemp-derived Live Resin Gummies. The product sets a new benchmark for quality and purity in consumable cannabinoid products.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evn CBD announces the launch of its Hemp-derived Live Resin Gummies. The product sets a new benchmark for quality and purity in consumable cannabinoid products.
Product specs:
Each pouch contains 20 wild strawberry-flavored gummies, with each individual gummy meticulously dosed with 10 mg of hemp-derived THC and 5 mg of CBD – all sourced from the acclaimed hybrid strain 'Sour Space Candy.'
By utilizing hemp-derived ingredients containing less than 0.3% THC, Evn's latest offering delivers a premier experience that is fully legal, aligning with the brand's mission of enhancing wellness through cannabinoids.
The hybrid 'Sour Space Candy' strain is praised for its well-balanced effects, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an equilibrium of relaxation and revitalization. Evn utilizes live resin and rosin, as more of the plant's terpenes and cannabinoids are preserved with these extracts, setting these edibles apart in terms of flavor and authenticity.
The advantages of live resin are plentiful, chiefly offering a more robust and genuine cannabis experience. Unlike traditional distillates, live resin captures the essence of the living plant, retaining its original flavor profile and therapeutic benefits.
Josh Krumholz, CEO of Evn, expressed his excitement about the new product: "Quality products are born from quality extracts. Our goal is to continue to widen our line of single-origin products while working closely with the farms we source from. This is something lost on a lot of the industry. " His statement reflects Evn's commitment to innovating within the industry and fostering a deeper understanding of the potential benefits that cannabinoids have to offer.
For more information regarding Evn's Hemp-derived Live Resin Gummies — or to explore the full range of Evn's cannabinoid-infused products — please visit https://evn-cbd.com/products/live-resin-gummies-hybrid.
About Evn
Evn is a premium brand specializing in high-quality cannabinoid products. With a portfolio of products that include oils, capsules, and gummies, Evn is dedicated to advancing the conversation of cannabinoids' role within wellness and athletic performance.
For additional information, samples, or to arrange an interview, please contact:
info@evn-cbd.com
The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only. The products referenced herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Evn
email us here
Pure Health Tonics Inc.