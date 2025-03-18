Empowering Couples: A New Initiative Strengthens Christ-Centered Relationships and Marriages

Reggie & Tonya Meyers, co founders of Built 4 This. Their company Empowers Couples to Strengthen Their Faith, Deepen Their Love, and Grow Together

We want to be part of the greatest transference of wealth while we are creating an impact on relationships. God is leading us to this mission, and virtuoverse is giving us a platform for it” — Reggie and Tonya Meyers

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when relationships are facing unprecedented challenges, Built 4 This is dedicated to reversing the trend by fostering strong, Christ-centered marriages. As a global community of disciples, Built 4 This inspires hope and provides encouragement through biblical principles and real-life experiences to equip couples for lifelong success.Rooted in the four pillars of Love, Growth, Community, and Relationship, Built 4 This seeks to strengthen faith-based marriages, believing that strong marriages create strong families, strong families create strong communities, and strong communities have the power to create a better world.Shifting the Narrative on Marriage and DivorceDespite a slight decline in overall divorce rates, the statistics remain alarming:41% of first marriages, 60% of second marriages, and 73% of third marriages end in divorce.In 2024, the U.S. divorce rate was 2.4 per 1,000 people, translating to 86 divorces per hour. (Source: Wilkinson & Finkbeiner Divorce and Family Law Practice - CA)At Built 4 This, we are on a mission to change this narrative. Through faith-based mentorship, community support, and biblical teachings, we equip couples with the tools they need to fortify their love, deepen their commitment, and create lasting relationships.A Love Story Rooted in Faith Reggie and Tonya Meyers , the founders of Built 4 This, have been college sweethearts for 34 years, raising a family grounded in faith and love. As proud parents of three young adults, a cherished daughter-in-love, and two wonderful grandchildren, they have experienced the joys and challenges of marriage firsthand.Their passion is simple yet profound: helping couples build strong, Christ-centered relationships. Through mentorship, encouragement, and real-life wisdom, they guide couples to “Love like you mean it and date because you want to.”Whether newlyweds, seasoned partners, or couples seeking to reignite their connection, Built 4 This is here to walk alongside them every step of the way.Join the Movement: Strengthening Marriages for a Stronger FutureThrough workshops, coaching, community events, and digital resources, Built 4 This is committed to cultivating Christ-centered relationships worldwide. Inspired by Matthew 6:33, the movement calls couples to embrace a heart posture for Kingdom living.For more information on upcoming events, coaching opportunities, and resources, visit built4this.life or contact Built 4 This Global at info@built4this.life.About Built 4 ThisBuilt 4 This exists to cultivate Christ-centered relationships worldwide, inspiring couples to embrace Kingdom living. With a foundation in faith and a commitment to mentorship, Built 4 This empowers couples to build marriages that withstand life’s challenges and thrive in love and unity.Built 4 This

