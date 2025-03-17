MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NAMES ROMAYN RICHARDS AS INTERCONNECTION OMBUDSMAN

March 17, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) has named Romayn Richards to the newly created position of Interconnection Ombudsman. This position was established pursuant to 35-A M.R.S. 3474(4) and as set forth in Chapter 328 of the Commission's rules.

As Interconnection Ombudsman, Richards will assist customers seeking interconnection of renewable energy projects by facilitating the efficient and fair resolution of disputes between customers seeking to interconnect and investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities. Additionally, Richards will review interconnection policies to identify opportunities for reducing disputes, convene stakeholder meetings to facilitate effective communication, and track interconnection-related concerns.

"We are pleased to add this position at the direction of the Legislature and look forward to better serving both customers and our investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities throughout the interconnection process," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II.

Im honored to take on this new role and look forward to working with customers, utilities, developers, and the various other stakeholders to help improve Maines interconnection process, said Richards. My goal is to facilitate a fair and effective process for resolving interconnection disputes, while ensuring clear communication exists between all parties involved throughout the process.

Richards holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Power Engineering from Maine Maritime Academy. He has been with the Commission since November 2022 working as a Utility Analyst in the Electric and Gas Division, where he has collaborated with renewable energy interconnection experts to ensure that the Commissions small generator interconnection procedures reflect nationally recognized best practices.

Prior to joining the Commission, Richards worked as a Distribution Planning Engineer at Central Maine Power Company. He also held roles as a Reliability Engineer throughout Maines shipbuilding and pulp and paper industries.

For more information on Small Solar Interconnection Issues, please visit: https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/consumer-assistance/small-solar-interconnection-issues You may contact Romayn Richards, Interconnection Ombudsman at ombudsman.puc@maine.gov.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping to achieve reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov