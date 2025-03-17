Pedestrians, bicyclists most vulnerable on Texas roads

AUSTIN – On his 10th birthday in 2020, Victor Peterzen received a brand-new bicycle. Just three months later, his life was tragically cut short in a crash while riding his bike through his northwest Houston neighborhood.

Sadly, similar tragedies continue to plague our state. In 2023, 914 bicyclists and pedestrians died in traffic crashes in Texas. It’s part of a rising trend in recent years as pedestrian deaths went up 22% and bicyclist fatalities increased 58% from 2019-2023.

Nearly five years after his death, Peterzen’s family is working with TxDOT’s Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign this spring to remind Texans to follow traffic laws and share the road safely with people walking and biking.

“Pedestrians and cyclists are among our most at-risk road users, and too many of them are killed or injured in our communities each year,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “If everyone looks out for each other and follows the rules of the road, we can help prevent these terrible crashes.”

TxDOT’s campaign aims to raise awareness among all Texans—drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike—of the shared responsibility to help everyone get where they’re going safely. To support this goal, the Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign is sending teams of “walking billboards” around the state to share vital safety messages in crash-prone areas.

Know the rules. Save a life.

If you’re driving:

Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks. Give bikes space and pass at a safe distance.

and pass at a safe distance. Yield when turning and always check for pedestrians and cyclists.

and always check for pedestrians and cyclists. Follow the speed limit and adjust for conditions.

If you’re walking:

Use crosswalks and obey traffic signals.

and obey traffic signals. Stick to sidewalks, but if none exist, walk facing traffic on the left side unless it is obstructed or unsafe.

If you’re biking:

Follow traffic laws and stop at red lights and stop signs.

and stop at red lights and stop signs. Ride in the same direction as traffic and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb.

and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb. Use hand signals for turns or stops.

for turns or stops. Equip your bike with lights at night, using a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back.

Be Safe. Drive Smart. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.