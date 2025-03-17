TNS Presents 'Spring Fever 2025' – The Brand new Collection for Spring Break

A vibrant fashion proposal that effortlessly blends style with essential vacation comfort.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring Break is just around the corner, and with it comes Spring Fever 2025, the new collection from TNS designed for those who seek an effortless yet bold style. Inspired by the season’s vibrant energy, this collection features fresh garments, innovative textures, and unique details that ensure versatile looks—perfect for enjoying the sun, sand, and city with complete freedom.Beach vacations are the perfect setting for trendy yet comfortable pieces. In this collection, stripes and embroidery take center stage, offering a sophisticated yet relaxed look, ideal for seamlessly transitioning into the golden hour—that magical moment when day turns into night. Additionally, contrasting textures play a key role, with fabrics carefully combined to provide a sensory experience that enhances the silhouette with dynamism and an artisanal touch.Light layers also take the spotlight this season. Trisets and asymmetrical garments allow fresh, versatile outfits that effortlessly adapt to changing temperatures without compromising style. And because comfort is essential in warm weather, TNS opts for lightweight fabrics like linen, cotton, and soft knits, ensuring a fresh and breezy feel at all times.Beyond fleeting trends, Spring Fever 2025 embraces a timeless aesthetic, reinvented with subtle details and interesting fabric textures. The versatility of each piece allows for modern styling, making this collection a must-have for the season.Available at physical stores in Brickell City Centre, Dadeland Mall, and Sawgrass Mall in Miami, as well as online at www.tns.us . Spring Fever 2025 defines this spring’s style with authentic, comfortable, and sophisticated fashion.About TNSFounded in 1976 in Medellín, Colombia, TNS-Tennis has been known for its youthful and laid-back style, establishing itself with over 100 stores and a team of more than 1,200 employees. Under the name TNS, the brand reinvents itself for the American market with its Living The Tropics concept—blending Latin American design with Miami’s latest trends.For more information: info@catalinamayapr.com

