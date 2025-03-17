Four Days Remain to Comment on the Housing Recovery Plan for Western North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolinians still have time to help shape the state’s proposed Action Plan for a pending $1.4 billion federal disaster recovery grant for western North Carolina, but the required 30-day public comment period will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 20.

“I encourage everyone, especially those directly impacted by Hurricane Helene, to read our proposal for these critical federal funds and provide suggestions for the best way forward,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our team at the Commerce Department is moving as quickly as possible to complete the necessary steps to begin receiving the federal relief money we’ve been promised.”

Submitting a final Action Plan to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development agency (HUD) is a required step for receiving federal funds from a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) award, first announced in January. The state’s proposal addresses unmet hurricane recovery needs in western North Carolina, with a focus on housing and economic revitalization. Once submitted, HUD can take up to 45 days to approve the plan and finalize the grant.

Governor Josh Stein, in his Executive Order 3, created a new division at the Commerce Department to administer the HUD CDBG-DR program for western North Carolina. The new Division of Community Revitalization, led by Deputy Secretary Stephanie McGarrah, spearheaded the development of the Action Plan proposal as well as the comprehensive engagement program to solicit feedback, which included in-person public meetings in six western North Carolina locations.

"We’ve learned so much from the many people and organizations that have taken time to offer their suggestions, and I’m grateful for everyone’s participation so far,” said McGarrah. “We know the road to full recovery will be a long journey, but the Department of Commerce and my team will work hard every day to put the resources available to us to the best use possible.”

CDBG-DR grants focus on longer-term rebuilding rather than immediate needs for shelter and are considered ‘last resort’ funds to be used after other recovery sources have been tapped, such as private insurance. CDBG-DR grants address unmet needs in three core areas of recovery – housing, infrastructure, and economic revitalization. The Helene Action Plan proposes most funds go to housing recovery for low and moderate income residents, with the rest earmarked for infrastructure rebuilding and economic support, particularly for small businesses and commercial districts.

Currently the pending HUD CDBG-DR grant earmarked for the State of North Carolina stands at $1.4 billion, pending federal approval of the state’s Action Plan. Although damage assessments are still ongoing, the current allotment will fall short of the unmet housing needs estimate. A separate HUD CDBG-DR grant of $225 million was earmarked directly to the City of Asheville to administer.

The state’s Action Plan draft can be found online at commerce.nc.gov/recovery.

Until Thursday, March 20. several options remain available for submitting comments about the state’s proposed CDBG-DR Action Plan.

More information about N.C. Commerce’s new Division of Community Revitalization and its role in the western North Carolina recovery can be found online at commerce.nc.gov/recovery.