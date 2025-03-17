Downtown Detroit Partnership Secures Knight Foundation Grant to Enrich Downtown Detroit

Funding to benefit accessibility, inclusivity, and design of Downtown Parks and Public Spaces

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation have granted $800,000 to the Detroit Downtown Partnership (DDP) to support the enhancement of accessibility, inclusivity, and design in Downtown Detroit's parks and public spaces, including Campus Martius Park, Grand Circus Park, Capitol Park, and other key spaces. The funds aim to support DDP in serving a wider and more diverse community Downtown.To achieve this goal, the DDP plans to enhance infrastructure, expand services for greater accessibility, and introduce innovative design elements to increase pedestrian traffic and engagement throughout Downtown Detroit's parks.“DDP is honored to partner with Knight Foundation to realize a more inclusive, vibrant, and dynamic Downtown Detroit. This investment marks a pivotal step toward the long-term transformation of the city’s core into a destination where people can live, work, and play,” said Eric B. Larson, DDP CEO. “These projects are a catalytic set of investments to advance the ‘live-play’ strategy needed to create a sustainable and thriving Downtown for everyone. Enhancing or transforming these foundational public spaces to draw more residents and visitors will benefit the entire Downtown ecosystem – small businesses, property owners, current and future residents, and the city of Detroit itself.”The improvements are designed to elevate a year-round experience and enrich programming for all who live, work, and play in Downtown Detroit. These initiatives display the DDP and Knight Foundation’s commitment to creating a vibrant, safe, welcoming, and inclusive Downtown that steadily thrives beyond high-profile and large-scale events."At Knight Foundation, we believe that vibrant public spaces are essential to fostering community engagement and economic vitality,” said LaTrice McClendon, Detroit Program Director at Knight Foundation. “This investment aims to ensure that Downtown Detroit's parks are accessible and welcoming to all, reflecting the rich diversity of our city. By supporting these enhancements, we are contributing to a more inclusive, thriving community where residents and visitors alike can connect, create, and enjoy shared experiences."The DDP is dedicated to securing sustainable funding to support the stewardship of 18 Downtown parks and public spaces, and to support its key role in urban innovation, mobility, connectivity, and public engagement.Projects connected with the grant include the current project underway in Capitol Park, as well as the upcoming improvements in Grand Circus Park that are set to begin in April and conclude in this fall. Funding also contributed to recent updates to Campus Martius Park, including Chalet 313 and the Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit (recently voted the #1 ice rink in the U.S. by USA Today’s 10Best).About Detroit Downtown PartnershipThe Downtown Detroit Partnership strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. The DDP convenes business, philanthropic and government partners to create a vibrant and resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. The DDP is responsible for programming, managing and operating Downtown Detroit’s award-winning parks and public spaces. For more information, please visit DowntownDetroit.org and follow @DowntownDet on social media.About Knight FoundationWe are social investors who support a more effective democracy by funding free expression and journalism, arts and culture in community, research in areas of media and democracy, and the success of American cities and towns where the Knight brothers once published newspapers. Learn more at KF.org

